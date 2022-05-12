ATW Agenda: Shakedown, Covenhoven, Kaleo & More

POP MUSIC

One of the longest-running Grateful Dead cover bands anywhere and the standard bearer for Colorado and the west, Shakedown Street returns to Belly Up Aspen on Friday, May 13. $10 bellyupaspen.com

POP MUSIC

Covenhoven, the stage name for Denver-based indie singer-songwriter Joel Van Horne, has drawn a national following over the past decade and occasionally made his way to the Roaring Fork Valley for intimate performances. He’s back with a quartet version of Covenhoven on Friday, May 13 at the Arts Campus at Willits touring in support of the latest album “IV.” $18-$30 tacaw.org

POP MUSIC

Who sells out Belly Up in the off-est of offseason? Kaleo does. The Icelandic hit-making rock band – best known for “Way Down We Go” – and frontman JJ Julius Son will have a full house greeting them for one of the most-anticipated music events of the season. Waitlist at bellyupaspen.com

CLASSICAL MUSIC

High Country Sinfonia’s spring concert series makes a three-day tour of the Roaring Fork Valley this week, with the local performers staging a show that includes Vivaldi’s Cello Concerto in B minor, “Cello Song” by The Piano Guys and choral arrangement of the William Tell Overture, among others. Shows run Thursday, May 12 at TACAW, Saturday, May 14 at River Valley Ranch and Sunday at the Aspen Chapel. Suggested donation $20. @highcountrysinfonia