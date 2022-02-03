ATW Agenda: Retro Film, Naturalist Nights and More

SPORTS

Feb. 4 to Feb. 20

USA's Hailey Swirbul, right, competes during the WSC Women's Relay 4x5km cross country event at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Get your cowbells and noisemakers ready, Aspen. It’s Winter Olympics time and we have three Roaring Fork Valley athletes to cheer in Beijing this time around. We can hope to catch first a glimpse of our local stars in the global spotlight at the opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4. After that, cross-country racer Hailey Swirbul is the first up with her sprint races starting Feb. 8. We’ll have to be patient and wait on local halpfipe skiers Alex Ferreira and Hanna Faulhaber, though, as their comps run Feb. 17-19. Tune in on NBC or Peacock.

POP MUSIC

Feb. 5





The queen of deep house is back in the house at Belly Up, as Nora En Pure headlines the club in a sold-out show on Saturday, Feb. 5. The more under-the-radar local EDM house show this week is MK’s Feb. 9 performance. Tickets are still available for that. $60-$130. bellyupaspen.com

FILM

Feb. 8









The Aspen Historical Society’s addictive Retro Film Series returns, back in virtual form, on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Always pure pleasure viewing for any local or visitor with an interest in retro Aspen, this entry in the series includes rarely seen gems “One for the Money” (1973) with Spider Sabich and “Return to Aspen” (1987) featuring longtime Aspen Times editor Bil Dunaway in conversation with the legendary Fritz Benedict. $20-$60; aspenhistory.org.

OUTDOORS

Feb. 9





The Naturalist Nights series is back in person this winter, presented by Wilderness Workshop and the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, bringing experts to the valley to present and discuss on the most pressing issues in nature. This week’s is of particular local interest, a talk on bark beetle’s effect on Colorado’s forest by entomologist Dan West. In Carbondale on Feb. 9 and at ACES on Feb. 10. aspennature.org