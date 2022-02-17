ATW Agenda: President’s Day weekend art, comedy, music and Olympics

POP MUSIC

The innovative and fiercely independent R&B star Cautious Clay will make his local debut on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Belly Up Aspen. Touring in support of the mind-blowing new album “Deadpan Love,” this show promises to be the sleeper high point of the winter season here. bellyupaspen.com

SPORTS

Hanna Faulhaber greets and thanks the crowd gathered to send her off to the Olympics in gondola plaza at the base of Aspen Mountain on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



It’s locals’ night for back to back nights at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 18 as a pair of valley freestyle skiers take to the halfpipe. Basalt’s Hannah Faulhaber is due to compete in the women’s halfpipe final on Thursday with the competition airing at 6:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. The next night, Aspen hero and 2018 silver medalist Alex Ferreira drops in – same time, same channel.

SKIING

It’s the weekend to see and be seen and spend on Aspen Mountain. The international luxury set is here for the three-day weekend and Ajax is rolling out the red carpet with two events. The new one on top, The Snow Beach, offers cabanas and beach chairs and bottle service for private parties in an environment designed by the photographer Gray Malin. At the base, the Ajax Tavern hosts its annual Cliquot in the Snow apres-ski event with champagne specials and DJs. aspenx.com

VISUAL ART

Self-Portrait



President’s Day weekend is always a high point of the contemporary art scene in Aspen. This year’s events, openings and new shows include Andy Warhol biographer Blake Gopnik’s talk at the Aspen Art Museum’s “Andy Warhol: Lifetiimes” show on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Hotel Jerome also has the doors open on its two recently opened Warhol shows “Andy in Aspen” and “Women of Warhol.” Local talents are also on display with the newly opened Two RIvers Biennial at the Aspen Chapel and the Red Brick’s “Intimate Appearances” and “Nod to Modernity.” aspenartmuseum.org

COMEDY

The Wheeler canceled its Aspen Laugh Festival for the second year in a row, but you’ve still got a chance to laugh at some stand-up comedy at the Wheeler. The historic theater will host two sold-out shows by one of the great living comics, Jim Gaffigan, on Saturday, Feb. 19 as he returns to the stage with his national “Fun Tour” (see related column, p. 20). wheeleroperahouse.com