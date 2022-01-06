ATW Agenda: Whiffenpoofs and more

POP MUSIC





The Arts Campus at Willits is reopening the doors of the Contemporary, its new performing arts center, on Jan. 8 for a performance by the legendary Yale University a capella group The Whiffenpoofs. The group, running since 1909, is bringing its mix of pop classics, originals and new arrangements (Olivia Rogrigo, of course) on a ski country tour this month.

The show kicks off a promising month of shows at the midvalley venue following the cancellation of its New Year’s Eve show due to coronavirys concerns. The coming weeks include a sold-out concert from Colorado jam band legends Leftover Salmon (Jan. 14), stand-up comedian Caitlin Peluffo (Jan. 21) and the rock band Unlikely Candidates (Jan. 22). $35-$45; tacaw.org

Continuing its comeback winter of top-tier EDM shows, Belly Up will host the electronic trio Above & Beyond on Thursday, Jan. 6. The Aspen regulars have endeared themselves to local crowds for their songwriters’ approach to dance music and the thoughtful, meditative tracks that can play alongside their dancefloor-ready remixes. $98-$195; bellyupaspen.com