ATW Agenda: Whiffenpoofs and more
Our picks for the best Aspen area events, Jan. 6-12
POP MUSIC
The Arts Campus at Willits is reopening the doors of the Contemporary, its new performing arts center, on Jan. 8 for a performance by the legendary Yale University a capella group The Whiffenpoofs. The group, running since 1909, is bringing its mix of pop classics, originals and new arrangements (Olivia Rogrigo, of course) on a ski country tour this month.
The show kicks off a promising month of shows at the midvalley venue following the cancellation of its New Year’s Eve show due to coronavirys concerns. The coming weeks include a sold-out concert from Colorado jam band legends Leftover Salmon (Jan. 14), stand-up comedian Caitlin Peluffo (Jan. 21) and the rock band Unlikely Candidates (Jan. 22). $35-$45; tacaw.org
POP MUSIC
Continuing its comeback winter of top-tier EDM shows, Belly Up will host the electronic trio Above & Beyond on Thursday, Jan. 6. The Aspen regulars have endeared themselves to local crowds for their songwriters’ approach to dance music and the thoughtful, meditative tracks that can play alongside their dancefloor-ready remixes. $98-$195; bellyupaspen.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
ATW Agenda: Whiffenpoofs and more
Our picks for the best Aspen area events, Jan. 6-12