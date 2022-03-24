ATW Agenda: Night skiing, author Richard Powers & more

SKIING

KickAspen Night Skiing is kicking off the festivities for Spring Jam 2022 hosting two nights of live music and skiing under the lights on Little Nell and at the base of Aspen Mountain on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. Each night, skiing runs 7-10 p.m. Multiple bands will play the party each night, including headliners the California Honeydrops on Friday and the Seabillys on Saturday. Everybody pays $7.50 to ride the lift. aspensnowmass.com

POP MUSIC

The winter run of the JAS Cafe closes with a four-show, two-night stand from the Joey Defrancesco Trio featuring the organist with Anwar Marshall and Lucas Brown at Here House on March 25 and 26. jazzaspensnowmass.org

VISUAL ART

This weekend is our last chance to see “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes” at the Aspen Art Museum, the museum-wide retrospective celebrating and examining the Prince of Pop Art. The final day to see this monumental Aspen event is Sunday, March 27. aspenartmuseum.org

BOOKS

The National Book Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Powers closes the 2022 Winter Words series with a talk on his new and acclaimed book “Bewilderment” on Tuesday, March 29. The beloved author of “The Overstory” and “The Echo Maker” here imagines a father and son looking to the wilderness for peace amid anxiety over the planet’s uncertain future. aspenwords.org