ATW Agenda: ‘My Dear Mountains,’ ‘Purposeful Objects,’ Gary Clark, Jr. and more
The Aspen Times Weekly’s picks for the best events of the week, May 26-June 1
ART
5.27
The Aspen Art Museum will open the doors on its ambitious summer exhibitions on Friday, welcoming the public inside for the massive group video show “Mountain/Time” and the Gaetano Pesce outdoor piece “My Dear Mountains” which will sheath the museum exterior through early fall. aspenartmuseum.org
ART
5.27
Sculptor and furniture designer Andrea Wendel open “Purposeful Objects” at the Art Base in Basalt on Friday, May 27, displaying functional sculpture in metal, wood and other materials. The gallery will host a reception Friday from 5-7 p.m. theartbase.org
POP MUSIC
5.28 & 5.29
The blues genius and Aspen favorite is back at Belly Up to headline the biggest concerts of Memorial Day weekend and kick off summer here with Saturday and Sunday night holiday weekend shows. Saturday is sold out. Sunday $115-$295 bellyupaspen.com
ART
6.1
A top-flight collection of locally based photographers, painters and sculptors have assembled for the group exhibition “Soar” at the Aspen Chapel Gallery, opening on Wednesday, June 1. Curated by Amy Beidleman and benefiting the nonprofit EcoFlight, the show includes work from Amy and Neil Beidleman, Pete McBride, Andre and Pierre Wille and more. A reception will run Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. aspenchapelgallery.org
