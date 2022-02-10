ATW Agenda: Inon Barnatan, Donavon Frankenreiter, late skiing and more
Our picks for the best events in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, Feb. 10-16
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Feb. 10
The Winter Music series makes its long-awaited return at Harris Concert Hall on Thursday, Feb. 10 with a recital by pianist Inon Barnatan. An Aspen favorite of recent years, the Israeli master will give a program inspired by Baroque dance styles and including works by Bach and Handel, Ravel and Thomas Adès, closing with Brahms’s Variations and Fugue on a Theme by G. F. Handel. aspenmusic.com $45-$75
POPULAR MUSIC
Feb. 12
The singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter is back at Belly Up on Saturday, Feb. 12. An Aspen regular, his loyal following has only grown since his signature 2004 hit “Free,” recorded with his mentor — and surfing buddy — Jack Johnson. bellyupaspen.com $35-$85
SKIING
Feb. 12
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, we know spring is around the corner when Aspen Skiing Co. announces longer lift hours. Select lifts on all four mountains will stay open until 4 or 4:15 p.m. starting Feb. 12 including Silver Queen Gondola, Ajax Express and FIS Lift on Aspen Mountain. aspensnowmass.com
SPORTS
Feb. 12 to Feb. 17
If watching the Olympics has you pumped to see some high-flying freestyle skiers and snowboarders in action in person, get to Buttermilk Feb. 12-17 and see the next generation of stars compete at the Rev Tour at the Aspen Snowmass Open. Athletes age 13-19 will compete in halfpipe, slopestyle, and big air competitions on the X Games features. aspensnowmass.com
BOOKS
Feb. 15
A trio of acclaimed memoirists will come together to discuss the form on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in a virtual-only presentation of the Winter Words author series. Panelists are Ashley C. Ford (“Somebody’s Daughter”), Eleanor Henderson (“Everything I Have Is Yours”) and Michelle Zauner (“Crying in H Mart”). aspenwords.org $12
