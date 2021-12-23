ATW Agenda: EDM, Art & More
Our picks for the best events in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, Dec. 23-29.
POP MUSIC
After going dark due to the pandemic in 2020, Belly Up has roared back for Christmas-New Year’s week this year by booking the biggest EDM artists alive and booking a lineup of party-friendly A-list DJs to rival any club in Vegas or Ibiza or anywhere on Earth this holiday. The run of artists begins with Dillon Francis (Dec. 23) followed by Zhu (Dec. 25 & 26), Gorgon City (Dec. 27) and the Chainsmokers (Dec. 28 and 29). bellyupaspen.com
VISUAL ART
Aspen loves Tom Sachs, the conceptual artist who has been showing with the Baldwin Gallery for decades and who has also made cute animal sculptures for the Aspen Skiing Co. and taught boundary-pushing workshops at Anderson Ranch Arts Center. He’s back at the Baldwin this winter with “Cassette Only,” a collection of new paintings on plywood opening Dec. 26 and running through February. baldwingallery.com
COMEDY
It feels right to have stand-up comedy back on-stage at the Wheeler Opera House, the historic theater and legendary stand-up venue from the HBO Comedy Fest days. Aspen favorite Kevin Nealon is among the first comedians returning to the Wheeler in the post-vaccine landscape, headlining a much-anticipated show on Monday, Dec. 27. wheeleroperahouse.com
POP MUSIC
The legendary hitmaker and former Woody Creeker John Oates is back for an intimate acoustic homecoming performance at the Wheeler Opera House on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Oates, joined by country guitarist Guthrie Trapp, will give an evening of songs and stories. wheeleroperahouse.com
