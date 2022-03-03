ATW Agenda: Dance Aspen, Simone Porter, ‘Broadway on Ice’ and more
Our picks for the best events in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, March 3-9
CLASSICAL MUSIC
3.3
The Aspen Music Festival and School’s winter music series concludes in Harris Concert Hall on March 3 with a recital by Aspen alum and Avery Fisher Grant recipient Simone Porter, an emerging violin superstar, with pianist Hsin-I Huang. The concert will explore solo violin repertoire old and new along with Franck’s exquisite Violin Sonata in A major, considered to be the among the finest musical pairings of violin and piano ever written. $25-$50. aspenmusicfestival.com
BALLET
3.4 & 3.5
The buzzy and recently born DanceAspen company will present its second public program on Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4. Titled “Elevated,” the program includes two world premieres by choreographers Ana Maria Lucaciu and Danielle Rowe along with the Aspen premiere of “Press Play” by Caili Quan and an encore presentation of“For Pixie” by Danielle Rowe with a film and live musical performance by Julliard graduate Erica Ogihara. $24-$65. aspenshowtix.com
POP MUSIC
3.5
On Saturday night, it’s “Watkins Family Hour” at Harris Concert Hall with a performance by the beloved bluegrass musicians – and siblings – Sean and Sara Watkins. The pair, best known for their work in Nickel Creek, will headline an 8 p.m. show at the theater. $50. aspenshowtix.com
FIGURE SKATING
3.5
If the Winter Olympics got you primed to see some live figure skating, head to the Lewis Ice Arena on Saturday for two performances of “Broadway on Ice” by the Aspen Skating Club featuring guest star and 2022 U.S. Olympian Karen Chen.
The event is a fundraiser for the club and will feature more than 50 skaters as young as age 3. $25-$40. aspenshowtix.com
FILM
3.8
The third and final installment of this winter’s Virtual Retro Film Series, presented by the Aspen Historical Society, will premiere on Tuesday March 8. The series, available online through the Historical Society website through March 31, features historic ski films from the archives including the 1976 racing doc “A Matter of Time” featuring Aspen legend Andy Mill. Suggested donations for viewing start at $20. aspenhistory.org
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
ATW Agenda: Dance Aspen, Simone Porter, ‘Broadway on Ice’ and more
Our picks for the best events in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, March 3-9