ATW Agenda: Dance Aspen, Simone Porter, ‘Broadway on Ice’ and more

The Aspen Music Festival and School’s winter music series concludes in Harris Concert Hall on March 3 with a recital by Aspen alum and Avery Fisher Grant recipient Simone Porter, an emerging violin superstar, with pianist Hsin-I Huang. The concert will explore solo violin repertoire old and new along with Franck’s exquisite Violin Sonata in A major, considered to be the among the finest musical pairings of violin and piano ever written. $25-$50. aspenmusicfestival.com

The buzzy and recently born DanceAspen company will present its second public program on Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4. Titled “Elevated,” the program includes two world premieres by choreographers Ana Maria Lucaciu and Danielle Rowe along with the Aspen premiere of “Press Play” by Caili Quan and an encore presentation of“For Pixie” by Danielle Rowe with a film and live musical performance by Julliard graduate Erica Ogihara. $24-$65. aspenshowtix.com

On Saturday night, it’s “Watkins Family Hour” at Harris Concert Hall with a performance by the beloved bluegrass musicians – and siblings – Sean and Sara Watkins. The pair, best known for their work in Nickel Creek, will headline an 8 p.m. show at the theater. $50. aspenshowtix.com

If the Winter Olympics got you primed to see some live figure skating, head to the Lewis Ice Arena on Saturday for two performances of “Broadway on Ice” by the Aspen Skating Club featuring guest star and 2022 U.S. Olympian Karen Chen.

The event is a fundraiser for the club and will feature more than 50 skaters as young as age 3. $25-$40. aspenshowtix.com

The third and final installment of this winter’s Virtual Retro Film Series, presented by the Aspen Historical Society, will premiere on Tuesday March 8. The series, available online through the Historical Society website through March 31, features historic ski films from the archives including the 1976 racing doc “A Matter of Time” featuring Aspen legend Andy Mill. Suggested donations for viewing start at $20. aspenhistory.org