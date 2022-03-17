ATW Agenda: Ballet, Umphrey’s, Oscar shorts & more
Our picks for the best events in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, March 17-23
DANCE
3.17
After two years of pandemic disruptions, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is re-emerging as a dance presenter beginning with a performance of “Star Dust” by the New York-based contemporary company Complexions on Thursday, March 17. Scored by David Bowie hits, the show promises an exuberant evening. aspensantafeballet.com
POP MUSIC
3.18-3.20
Umphrey’s McGee’s multi-night March runs at Belly Up, in recent years, have become as much a springtime tradition as corn snow and closing day parties. After two years way due to the pandemic, the beloved jam band is back for three nights of sold-out shows Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20. bellyupaspen.com
COCKTAILS
3.19 & 3.20
Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, the Woody Creek-born spirit launched by the late great George Stranahan, is taking over the winter garden and curling court at the Hotel Jerome for two days of apres-ski tastings on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 (3-8 p.m.). Along with bespoke Stranahan’s cocktails, the events – open to all age 21 and up – include free curling matches on the ice.
FILM
3.18-3.20
All of the Academy Award-nominated films in the short categories will play at the Pitkin County Library this weekend in three programs. Live action runs Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. following by animation Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. and documentary closing the series Sunday, March 20 at 4:30 p.m. $10. pitcolib.org
