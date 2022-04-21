ATW Agenda: Ajax closing day, ‘Into the Woods,’ 5Point Film fest & more

BOOKS

4.21





The Aspen Words Literary Prize ceremony is moving back to New York’s Morgan Public Library this year. The Pitkin County Library is hosting a viewing party, with doors opening at 4 p.m. and a livestream starting at 4:30 p.m. to watch the finalists’ panel and see who wins. pitcolib.org

THEATER

4.21-4.24









The talents theater students from Aspen High School are staging the Stephen Sondheim classic “Into the Woods” for their annual spring musical, re-imaging Grimm’s fairy tales for the stage. performances run April 21 through April 24 at the Aspen District Theatre. $15-$20 aspenk12.net

FILM

4.21-4.24

"Torn“ (Credit: Thom Pollard)



The 5Point Adventure Film Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019 in Carbondale, bringing an international slate of thoughtful outdoorspeople and their movies to the stage for four days of hotly anticipated programs. Favorite events are back including the Van Life Rally (Thursday, 4-7 p.m.) and nightly 7 p.m. programs of short films and surprises along with panels, podcast tapings, group experiences on trails and on the water and feature films including “Torn” (Sunday, 3 p.m.) with special guest Conrad Anker. 5pointfilm.org

POP MUSIC

4.23





An odds-on favorite to be the best local concert of the spring season, the indie singer-songwriter Waxahatchee will headline Belly Up on Saturday, April 23 as she tours for the first time playing songs from her acclaimed pandemic-released album “Saint Cloud.” $30-$50 bellyupaspen.com