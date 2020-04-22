At home in Aspen: Virtual ‘5Point Unlocked’ film festival opens with Earth Day program

Environmental activist and folksinger Katie Lee will be the subject of a film tribute during the "5Point Unlocked" virtual Earth Day celebration.

Courtesy photo

5Point Adventure Film Festival is launching its three-part virtual “5Point Unlocked” program Wednesday evening with a celebration of Earth Day’s 50th anniversary.

The Carbondale-based nonprofit, which rescheduled its signature in-person festival to October amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has mined its archives from the past 12 years of screenings to curate three nights of free film programs hosted virtually by familiar 5Point faces and with new video vignettes of adventurers’ and filmmakers’ “Life in Lockdown” during the coronavirus stay-home period.

The Earth Day program, hosted by Aspen-based big mountain skier Chris Davenport, will include a tribute to the late environmental activist and folksinger Katie Lee, a frequent 5Point special guest who made the pilgrimage to Carbondale into her 90s. She died in 2017, months after her final 5Point appearance.

“There couldn’t be any single person more worthy of an Earth Day tribute than Katie Lee,” said Julie Kennedy, the 5Point founder who returned to program the virtual program. “She was a loyal and beautiful mentor for all of us.”

The Earth Day celebration will begin at 7 p.m. Viewers must register to view the live event at 5pointfilm.org/events.

“5Point Unlocked” continues Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. in programs emceed by Wade Newsom and Reuben Sadowsky.

“We’ll take people on that 5Point roller coaster ride,” Kennedy said of the virtual festival. “We are going to work your emotions, we’re going to give you sweaty palms climbing with Alex Honnold, and we’ll have you laughing hysterically and we’ll share soulful, beautiful films that will make you think and have gratitude for your life.”