At home in Aspen: Pantry-ready recipes from ‘Tastes of Aspen’ author Jill Sheeley
JILL’S VEGGIE SPAGHETTI
INGREDIENTS:
Spaghetti noodles, cooked till tender
Spaghetti sauce
Grilled onions and zucchini squashes (grilled yesterday)
Baked butternut squash, cut into cubes
Red cabbage, chopped up
Broccoli and cauliflower, chopped up
Garlic, minced
Spices, your favorites
Parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS:
Simmer the spaghetti sauce with the veggies, garlic and spices. Add the noodles to the sauce, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and enjoy.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Entertainment