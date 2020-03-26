At home in Aspen: Pantry-ready recipes from ‘Tastes of Aspen’ author Jill Sheeley

Banana Bread

Getty Images

JILL’S VEGGIE SPAGHETTI

INGREDIENTS:

Spaghetti noodles, cooked till tender

Spaghetti sauce

Grilled onions and zucchini squashes (grilled yesterday)

Baked butternut squash, cut into cubes

Red cabbage, chopped up

Broccoli and cauliflower, chopped up

Garlic, minced

Spices, your favorites

Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Simmer the spaghetti sauce with the veggies, garlic and spices. Add the noodles to the sauce, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and enjoy.