At home in Aspen: Art Aspen fair to host virtual viewing room in July

Art Aspen, the international contemporary art fair hosted annually in the Aspen Ice Garden, will go virtual for 2020.

Event producer Intersect Art and Design will host an online viewing room from July 22 to 26 at art-aspen.com.

“The Intersect team has worked diligently to pivot to a virtual platform, which will provide a dynamic experience for dealers, collectors, and the general public, and will support galleries and artists,” Intersect president Dirk von Gal said in the announcement. “It’s a fresh start for the fair as we plan for future editions. Our hope is to foster social connectivity through art while maintaining physical distancing through this online edition.”

The event will include a daily silent auction with proceeds benefitting Aspen cultural institutions, Titled “One Thing,” the charitable auction will focusing on a single artist or artwork each day of the four-day virtual event. Each day will have a specific focus: “One Thing” to celebrate, to be thankful for, to fight for, to love, and to look forward to.

Local cultural partners of “One Thing” include The Art Base, Carbondale Arts, and Theatre Aspen, with others expected to be announced.

The critic and curator Paul Laster will present “Five Artists, Five Mediums, Five Days – A Curated Selection for One Thing,” featuring drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, and film/video, accompanied by a series of online talks.

Intersect Art and Design announced it had acquired Art Aspen in April. The group’s portfolio of art fairs also includes SOFA Chicago and Art Palm Springs.

Art Aspen has run annually in Aspen since 2012.