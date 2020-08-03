At Aspen Art Museum shop ‘KIOSK’ project, everything must go
The 90-day “KIOSK” project is underway at the Aspen Art Museum shop, preparing the way for a new museum store conceptualized by the artist Jonathan Berger.
“KIOSK” is a fundraising campaign for the forthcoming artist-driven venture, during which all merchandise in the existing museum shop — books, art, toys, apparel, limited artist editions — will be sold off at large discounts.
Discounts begin at 30% both online and at the museum. Every two weeks, the discount will increase by 10% — culminating with prices of as low as 80% off for the final two weeks until the project ends Nov. 1. A number of items will also be available throughout at 75% off.
“The AAM was faced with a big challenge of what to do with a lot of really great stock that needed to go in order to make space for the new store concept launching this fall,” reads a statement from the museum. “Three months is a good amount of time. As we talked, it became clear that generosity was most important to the team, and hence we came up with what we think is a really decent and fun discount scheme. The hope is that everyone feels good from the change, and the sales fund the next step for the store.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User