Aspen Words announces 2018 writers in residence, free public talks

Aspen Words will host six writers over the next six months in Woody Creek for its writers in residence program.

The literary nonprofit this week announced the author lineup and dates of free readings and discussions with the residents, held from May through October at Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen. Two events will also be hosted at The Temporary in Basalt.

The 2018 residents are Alex Mar, a writer and documentary filmmaker from New York City (May); Francisco Cantu, an essayist and former U.S. border patrol agent (June); Kevin Fedarko, author of "The Emerald Mile" who gave a sold-out Winter Words talk with valley native Pete McBride last year about their through-hike of the Grand Canyon (July); Geeta Kothari, editor of the Kenyon Review (August); Carole DeSanti, vice president and executive editor at Viking Penguin (September); and Yolanda Wisher, the 2016-17 poet laureate of Philadelphia (October).

Residents each spend a month in Woody Creek, hosted on the Catto Shaw family property. The program is produced in collaboration with the Catto Shaw Foundation.

The first public event of the season will take place at Hooch on May 22 at 5:30 p.m. and will feature Mar, author of "Witches of America," a New York Times Notable Book for 2015. Mar will share some of her work on a forthcoming nonfiction book, titled "Seventy Times Seven," about a murder committed by a teenage girl who is currently on death row.

Free copies of books by each resident author will be available through Aspen Words' Catch & Release program, available at the Aspen Words office in the Red Brick building at the beginning of each month.