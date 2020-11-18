Aspen Skiing Co. to feature ‘FriendsWithYou’ on 2020-21 lift tickets

The Aspen Skiing Co.’s 2020-21 ski passes will feature artwork from the “FriendsWithYou” series by artists Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III, the company announced Wednesday.

The series will include six varieties of pass featuring colorful imagery of clouds, rainbows and vivid colors from “FriendsWithYou,” which Borkson and Sandoval have used in sculpture, animations and live performances. Along with museums, galleries and public venues, the “FriendsWithYou” characters are featured on the animated Netflix show, “True and the Rainbow Kingdom” and participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2018 featuring their Little Cloud character.

“While talking to our guests and community this fall, one thing has become exceedingly evident, skiing and riding feels more vital than ever, and so does lifting one another up and sparking joy in the little things,” Mike Kaplan, Skico’s president and CEO, said in the announcement. “Aspen Snowmass has always been driven to delight and inspire everyone that visits this incredible place, and our collaboration with ‘FriendsWithYou’ does just that.”

The company has featured curated art on its passes for 16 seasons, beginning with a partnership with the Aspen Art Museum on the “Art in Unexpected Places” public art program in 2005. Skico ended its partnership with the museum in 2017 and has since chosen artists internally with direction from artist Paula Crown, whose family owns the company and whose work was featured on passes for the 2017-18 season.

“We are excited to bring this joyous and uplifting art from ‘FriendsWithYou’ to the slopes of Aspen Snowmass,” Crown said in the announcement. “We could all use a little more brightness and optimism in our lives these days. Their designs will spark cheerful conversations and moments of wonder for our guests this season.”

Along with the ski passes, “FriendsWithYou” designs and concepts will be featured on limited collection Aspen Snowmass merchandise including skis, hats, sweatshirts, jackets, shirts and kid’s items this winter, retailing at Four Mountain Sports shops in downtown Aspen and at the base of each of the four Aspen Snowmass mountains. On-mountain “FriendsWithYou” art installations are also in the works.

The resorts passes have featured commissioned works by internationally recognized artists such as Susan Te Kahurangi King, Hank Willis Thomas, Yutaka Sone, Peter Doig, Karen Kilimnik, Jim Hodges, Carla Klein, Mamma Andersson, Mark Grotjahn, David Shrigley, Mark Bradford, Anne Collier, Takashi Murakami, and Laura Owens.