Aspen Shortsfest tickets on sale Thursday

Aspen Shortsfest, Aspen Film’s Oscar-qualifying short-film festival, is still scheduled to run from March 31 through April 5 at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen. The festival is also scheduled to host screenings at the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale April 3 to 5.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at the Wheeler box office and aspenshowtix.com.

The festival will include 11 programs featuring 71 new films from 31 countries and culled from 3,000 submissions.

More than 60% of films in the lineup are directed or co-directed by women.

A new director of programming, Jason Anderson, has joined the festival for 2020.

“He has been the perfect addition, leading our programming team and with them, coming up with an incredibly varied and impressive roster of short films seeking Oscar qualification,” Aspen Film executive and artistic director Susan Wrubel said in an announcement. “Shortsfest continues to attract the work of wildly imaginative and talented individuals from around the globe.”

Along with its Oscar-qualifying prizes in five categories, Shortsfest includes its annual Ellen Award, named for Aspen Film founder and executive director Ellen Kohner Hunt. And for the third year, Aspen Film will present its Vimeo Staff Pick Award, a live iteration of the platform’s Staff Picks laurel.

Full lineup and more info at aspenfilm.org.