Aspen Santa Fe Ballet announces winter programs

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will present a three-performance season in the winter of 2018-19, the company announced Monday.

The season will open with the holiday tradition of Aspen Santa Fe's "The Nutcracker" and will include a one-night-only performance by the hilarious Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo and an evening of Aspen Santa Fe favorites over Presidents Day weekend.

"The Nutcracker" is a staple of the holiday season in Aspen featuring hundreds of young dancers from the School of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet's four Roaring Fork Valley locations alongside professional dancers and international guest artists. The company will produce four performances over the weekend of Dec. 8 and 9.

The company will host an exclusive, one-night-only engagement of the uproariously funny Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo on Jan. 19. Founded in 1974, "The Trocks," as they're affectionately known, have spent the past 40 years touring the world to resounding acclaim. This all-male ensemble wittily presents playful parodies of classical ballet and modern repertoire in drag.

Aspen Santa Fe will perform a night of audience favorites Feb. 16 in the heart of the ski season. After touring these works to enthusiastic crowds around the world, the company is bringing back Jorma Elo's athletic "1st Flash," Cherice Barton's search for happiness "Eudaemonia" and Alexander Ekman's striking, jazz-inspired "Tuplet."

The company also is touring throughout the winter with stops from New York's Joyce Theater to Israel.

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets for all winter series performances go on sale to the public Nov. 8. Tickets will be available online at http://www.aspensantafeballet.com, by phone through Aspen ShowTix at 970-920-5770 or in person at the Wheeler Opera House box office. Ticket prices range from $36 to $94. All performances take place at the Aspen District Theatre.