Aspen Santa Fe Ballet announces winter 2019-2020 season

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet's "Beautiful Decay"

Aspen Times file

ASPEN SANTE FE BALLET WINTER SEASON Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Aspen District Theatre Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. & 5 p.m. Sugar Plum Tea Party Hotel Jerome Saturday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m. ‘Beautiful Decay’ Aspen District Theatre Friday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m. Diavolo Aspen District Theatre Friday, March 27, 7:30 p.m. aspensantafeballet.com

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s winter season will include four performances of “The Nutcracker,” an encore performance of Nicolo Fonte’s summer hit “Beautful Decay” and a guest performance by “America’s Got Talent” finalists Diavolo.

The company announced the winter programs Tuesday.

“The Nutcracker” will run for four performances Dec. 21 and 22 at the Aspen District Theatre, featuring young daners from the School of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet alongside professional company dancers and guest performers. The company also will host a Sugar Plum Tea Party at the Hotel Jerome on Dec. 21, offering children the chance to meet their favorite characters from the ballet.

The haunting, evening-length work “Beautiful Decay,” which marked the company’s first full-length contemporary ballet upon its premiere last summer, will run Feb. 28 and 29. Guest artists Hilary Cartwright and Gregg Bielemeier, both veteran dancers in their 70s, will return to the inter-generational cast for the winter encore.

Diavolo will return to Aspen for the first time since 2014 in a March 27 performance. Seen by over 95 million people as a top 10 finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” the Los Angeles-based company is led by the inventive genius of artistic director Jacques Heim and his fearless, athletic daredevils. With a unique style that encompasses dance, acrobatics and gymnastics, Diavolo explores the relationship between the human body and its surrounding architectural environment.

Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public Wednesday, Nov. 6. Ticket prices start at $36. They’ll be on sale at aspensantafeballet.com, at the Wheeler Opera House box office and by phone though Aspen ShowTix at 970-920-5770.