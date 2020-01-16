Aspen Music Festival’s 2020 season to celebrate Beethoven, tickets on-sale Feb. 5

The Aspen Music Festival and School’s summer 2020 season will be themed “Beethoven’s Revolution,” celebrating the composer’s 250th birthday.

The 100th anniversary of American women’s suffrage will fuel a sub-theme in a season that will include works ranging from Beethoven’s most beloved and iconic, to new pieces by women composers and an opera about Susan B. Anthony by Virgil Thomson with a libretto by Gertrude Stein. The season will close Aug. 23 with Beethoven’s epic Ninth Symphony.

The full concert schedule is expected to be announced by Feb. 5, when tickets will go onsale.

Along with the season theme, the festival has announced that season artists will include music director Robert Spano, Renée Fleming, Gil Shaham, Daniil Trifonov, Augustin Hadelich, Nicholas McGegan, Inon Barnatan, Sarah Chang, Jeremy Denk, the American String Quartet and American Brass Quintet, and Alisa Weilerstein.

The Music Fest this week announced new ticket options, including a 50% discount for any first-time ticket buyers, a $100 discount for those buying a season pass for the first time or upgrading from a past pass level, and an early special events sale for the festival’s National Council members.