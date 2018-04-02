Aspen Music Festival and Disney Animation team to premiere new concert in July

Memorable music from "Frozen" and other recent animated Disney films is coming to the Benedict Music Tent this summer, as the Aspen Music Festival and Walt Disney Animation Studios have partnered for the world premiere of "A Decade in Concert."

The July 30 performance will feature a live symphony orchestra accompanying a compilation of scenes on the big screen from nine Disney films released over the past 10 years including "Moana," "Zootopia," "Big Hero 6" and "Frozen" (yes, the concert will include "Let It Go" with vocals by an Aspen opera student).

The orchestra will be comprised of Aspen Music Festival students alongside studio professionals, conducted by Disney's Richard Kaufman.

"We are honored and excited to partner with the Aspen Music Festival and School on this live musical celebration of Walt Disney Animation Studios and our recent features," Disney executive producer Tom MacDougall said in a written statement. "We are so proud of the talented artists, composers and songwriters who have created the films from the last decade and made them so memorable."

Though Disney's subsidiary Pixar regularly produces combinations of live classical music with film screenings, Disney Animation hasn't launched such a program in 12 years.

"After we premiere it in Aspen it will go all over the world," Aspen Music Festival and School President and CEO Alan Fletcher said Friday. "It will be an Aspen signature project. We're really happy about it."

The performance will be open to audiences age 3 and older — a year younger than the standard 4-year-old threshold to attend concerts at the Benedict. For many, it's likely to be the first experience seeing a live symphony and, Music Festival officials hope, a gateway to classical music appreciation.

"I expect a lot of people will never have been to the tent before," Fletcher said. "What one hopes is that they think, 'Well, this is pretty fun' and they can come back."

For music students, the mix of popular entertainment and classical music will offer fresh training.

"They have the experience of working with a lot of the world's greatest conductors, but not necessarily one of Hollywood's greatest conductors," Fletcher said. "So I think that's going to be a great learning experience."

Tickets range from $25 to $75 and are on sale at http://www.aspenmusicfestival.com and 970-925-9042.

atravers@aspentimes.com