Aspen Laugh Festival announces free après shows

The Wheeler Opera House’s Aspen Laugh Festival has added local favorite Beck Robinson, “GLOW” star Jackie Tohn and more for comedians for six free Aprés Comedy Hour shows Feb. 18 to 22, the festival announced Friday.

The newly announced shows include Robinson on the evening of Feb. 18 followed by Consensual Improv at Silver City Saloon at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19; Robinson and Trohn at Silver City at 4 p.m. on Feb. 20; Janae Burris, Joe Praino and Robinson at Silver City at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21; Vir Das and Praino at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Limelight Snowmass; and Dusty Slay, Burris and Tohn at 4 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Silver City.

“Our Après Comedy Hour shows are typically some of my favorites during the festival,” Gena Buhler, producer of Aspen Laugh Festival and director of the Wheeler Opera House, said in the announcement. “These free, intimate shows give people a taste of Aspen Laugh Festival before the headliners each night. This year we are expanding our Après Shows to Snowmass as well, with a special Saturday show!”

Those shows come in addition to already announced headlining shows at the Wheeler and Limelight Lodge by the Second City, Norm Macdonald, Vir Das, Taylor Tomlinson, Adam Ray, Dusty Slay, Trevor Noah and Nancy Norton.

Single tickets for all shows are now on sale at the Wheeler box office (970-920-5880; aspenshowtix.com).