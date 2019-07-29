Aspen Institute opens Bauhaus symposium to public

The Aspen Institute’s Society of Fellow’s premier event of the summer, “Bauhaus: The Making of Modern,” is now open to the public.

The event celebrating the centennial of the German art school will run Aug. 4-6. Experts on the various elements of the school and its legacy will explore the tumultuous times that fostered the Bauhaus school; its iconoclastic leaders and their unique approaches; and the philosophy born out of its brief 14-year life that has had a transformative effect on architecture, sculpture, painting, industrial design, and more.

Presenters include Barry Bergdoll, a professor of art history Columbia University and curator in the Department of Architecture and Design at the Museum of Modern Art; Leah Dickerman of the Museum of Modern Art; and Elizabeth Otto, author of “Tempo, Tempo! The Bauhaus Photomontages of Marianne Brandt,” co-author of “Bauhaus Women: A Global Perspective.

Individual passes are available for $1,500 and include meals, symposium materials and sessions. Patron passes, which include an intimate dinner with featured speakers, are available for $2,500, $1,000 of which is tax deductible.

Registration is open at aspeninstitute.org.

In collaboration with “Bauhaus: The Making of Modern,” the Aspen Institute will host the McCloskey Speaker Series lecture “Constructing and Deconstructing the Myths of Bauhaus” on Monday Aug. 5. In this lecture, Bergdoll will address the Bauhaus’s impact on modernist design, which reached far beyond the provincial German cities of Weimar and Dessau where the school primarily made its home. He will discuss how reality and myth began to fuse in the perception of the Bauhaus through its exhibitions and clever marketing tactics.

It will take place in the Doerr-Hosier Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25, on-sale at the Wheeler Opera House box office and aspenshowtix.com.