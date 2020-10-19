Aspen Ideas Fest releases lineup for virtual Show Up event

The Aspen Institute’s free two-night virtual Aspen Ideas: Show Up , running Tuesday and Wednesday, will include NFL player Chris Conley, WNBA player Candace Parker and Time’s Up founder Tina Tchen among its speakers.

Running 7 to 9 p.m. each night, the events will include discussions, storytelling and performances in the first hour, with interactive sessions in the second hour.

Journalists from the youth publisher NowThis will interview speakers and will stream an hour of content each evening on its social channels.

Register at aspenideasshowup.splashthat.com

The event will be co-hosted by Eric Liu, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Citizenship and American Identity program and CEO of Citizen University, and Zinhle Essamuah of “KnowThis,” a daily news show from NowThis.

Confirmed speakers include Chris Conley, Candace Parker, Tina Tchen, Hope Solo, Aalayah Eastmond, David Cole, Tania Israel, David Brooks and Steven Olikara. Journalist moderators include NowThis’ Versha Sharma and HBO’s Jon Frankel.

“We created Aspen Ideas: Show Up as a way to inspire young leaders and citizens to engage in their community and more broadly, their democracy,” said Kitty Boone, executive director of the Aspen Ideas Festival. “While great ideas about why voting matters will be shared these two nights, we wanted to go farther than just the timing of the election and share ways people can just engage right now and well into the future.”

The event will present a broad overview of the different ways to participate in a democracy. Content is arranged around the focus areas of “Better Arguments,” “Protest to Power” and “Civic Engagement: Election Day and Beyond.” Programming on the agenda includes “Athletes Using Their Platforms for Social Justice,” “How Citizen Activists Influence Constitutional Law,” “How to Show Up for Gender Equality in 2020” and “Trusting Our Institutions.”

Performances by rapper Akinyemi and the band Infinity Song also are confirmed.