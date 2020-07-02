AHS museums reopen to public
The Aspen Historical Society’s Wheeler/Stallard Museum and Holden/Marolt Mining and Ranching Museum both opened to the public Tuesday, following a 15-week closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Masking and social distancing are required for visitors at both locations, while the 11 a.m. to noon hour will be reserved for seniors and vulnerable guests daily. The museums are open to the general public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Free admission is also available at both museums currently. At Holden/Marolt, the Historical Society is offering free admission for car-free visitors. At the Wheeler/Stallard, admission will be free until a new exhibit opens in the second floor galleries.
That exhibit, “Decade by Decade: Aspen Revealed,” is expected to be ready this month. It explores the stories that shaped the community’s distinct identity: from mining boom to dilapidated ranching town to today’s international recreational and cultural resort.
Featuring photographs and artifacts that represent Aspen’s connection to national events and trends, the exhibition reflects on the community’s place within the larger historical landscape of the nation.
