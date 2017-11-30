Aspen High theater students produce a contemporary spin on ‘A Christmas Carol’

A cast and crew of 22 Aspen High School theater students is producing a modern spin on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" with week.

The high school production of "Humbug High: A Contemporary Version of a Christmas Carol," by Lindsay Price, will run Thursday through Sunday at the Black Box Theatre. Along with performing on-stage, Aspen high students selected the play, designed the sets, lighting and props.

The new play is about 17-year-odl Eddie Scrooge, who hates his parents and his classmates – his only goal to make money and keep his heart ice-cold. That all changes one Christmas season as he is taken on a journey by Madge, the lunch lady, and the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. Scrooge is about to meet the errors of his ways face-to-face.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, available at the door and online at eventbrite.com. Shows begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday.