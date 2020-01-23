Aspen Fringe Festival to stage ‘Heisenberg,’ host playwright Simon Stephens

Tony Award winner Simon Stephens and his play “Heisenberg” will be the centerpiece of the 2020 Aspen Fringe Festival, the nonprofit announced recently.

The 12th annual dance and theater festival will run from June 12 to 15 in Aspen. It will open Friday, June 12, with performances by Fringe regulars Soulskin Dance, from San Francisco, and the presentation of a new work by Boulder-based 3rd Law.

Stephens’ new play, “Heisenberg,” will run Saturday night followed by a talk by Stephens who is serving as the festival’s artist-in-residence. His 2011 Broadway play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” won five Tony Awards, including Best Play.

The festival will close with a to-be-announced Fringe Lab workshop production, running Sunday, June 14 and Monday, June 15.