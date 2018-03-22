Aspen Fringe Festival to present ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2,’ ‘The Christians’ and Ka-nei-see Collective

The 10th annual Aspen Fringe Festival will include a production of the acclaimed 2017 Broadway play "A Doll's House, Part 2" and two additional works by playwright Lucas Hnath, along with a dance performance by the San Francisco-based Ka-nei-see Collective.

The festival will run from June 8 to 11, with additional events on July 5 and 8. Organizers announced the lineup this week.

Events will open with a dance performance of "Readymade" by Ka-nei-see at the Aspen District Theatre. Inspired by the conceptual artist Marcel Duchamp, the ballet features six performers and an elaborate set made from commonplace materials.

"'Readymade' is not about Duchamp's work, but instead aims to invoke his iconic idea of do-it-yourself power to reshape one's own life by changing how we view things," reads the program announcement.

Hnath's "A Doll's House, Part 2," which last year was nominated for eight Tony Awards and won Laurie Metcalf the award for Lead Actress in a Play, will run June 9 and 10 at the Black Box Theatre. The much-lauded play offers imagines what would happen if Nora, who leaves her husband and children at the conclusion of Henrik Ibsen's classic "A Doll's House," returned home years later.

Hnath — who recently received the Windham-Campbell Prize — will be in Aspen for the festival and is bringing a new, in-progress work to town for a Fringe Lab reading on Monday, June 11, at the Black Box Theatre.

Fringe Fest will present a third Hnath play, "The Christians," in collaboration with the Aspen Chapel on July 5 and 8. The 2015 play about faith in America won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. The chapel presentation will include a choir.

Tickets will go on sale May 11, with prices ranging from $20 for single Fringe Lab tickets to $250 for a full festival VIP pass. A discounted Locals Pass will be $75. More info at http://www.aspenfringefestival.org.