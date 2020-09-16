Aspen Fringe Festival announces live ‘FallFest’ 2020

The Aspen Fringe Festival will host live events Sept. 19 and 26 at The Collective in Snowmass Village and Aspen District Theatre featuring a mix of live dance and multimedia theater.

Dubbed “FallFest,” the presentations follow the flagship Fringe Festival event’s cancellation in June due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance at each event is capped at 50 people, in keeping with current public health restrictions.

Fallfest opens with a “teaser” event Saturday at 5 p.m. on the lawn at The Collective in Snowmass. The short event will feature a performance by Soulskin Dance and a preview of the full-length FallFest program. Admission is free, but registration is required at aspenfringefestival.org.

The full show will be Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Aspen District Theatre featuring a live dance performance from Soulskin, a film by choreographer Adrianna Thompson made during the springtime COVID-19 lockdown titled “Shelter in Place” and new monologues written by Aspen Fringe Fest playwright-in-residence alumni including playwrights Sharr White (“The Other Place”) and John Kolvenbach (“Love Song”) along with Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, who had been scheduled to attend and present work at the canceled 2020 Fringe Fest.

Fringe Fest director David Ledingham said the playwrights are presenting work written since the pandemic began with themes that may resonate in this historic moment. Ledingham and his team are preparing multimedia productions that will combine live actors, recorded audio and film in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Tickets are $20 and available at aspenfringefestival.org