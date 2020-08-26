Aspen Film to stream ‘They Ain’t Ready for Me’

Aspen Film, in conjunction with the Aspen Jewish Community Center, will stream the documentary film “They Ain’t Ready For Me” for a limited time beginning Sunday.

The movie will be available Sunday through Sept. 1 only. Directed by award-winning producer and director Brad Rothschild, the film explores the challenges and motivations of a community leader working to prevent more people from being killed by gun violence.

“They Ain’t Ready For Me” is the story of Tamar Manasseh, the African American rabbinical student who is leading the fight against senseless killings on the south side of Chicago.

Streaming available for purchase for $12 at AspenFilm.org. There will be a virtual conversation with director Brad Rothschild and Tamar Massaneh following the film.