Aspen Film to stream Shortsfest award winners

Alison Klayman's "Flower Punk" won the Audience Award at the virtual 2020 Aspen Shortsfest.

Courtesy photo

Aspen Film will host nine award-winning films from its 2020 Aspen Shortsfest streaming online from May 21 to May 25.

Shortsfest was the first major Aspen area event to go virtual in the days after shelter-in-place protocols went into place in March due to the novel coronavirus. The Oscar-qualifying festival hosted nine programs of shorts online.

The encore program will allow viewers to selectively watch the full collection of award-winning shorts or have the ability to skip through others that they may have already experienced.

“Many viewers did not get to see the award-winning films so we wanted to present everything in one program to give folks the opportunity to experience these five Oscar-qualified films, 3 jury prize winners and of course, the Audience Award, “ Aspen Film director Susan Wrubel said.

Tickets are $12 for general public and $10 for Aspen Film members. To purchase and access the stream, which is active starting on May 21, viewers can visit AspenFilm.org.

Aspen Film’s Shortsfest Competition Jury awarded films in six categories: Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Short Short (films under 10 minutes in length) and Student Short. Winning films in all but the Student Short category become qualified for the 2021 Academy Awards. This jury was comprised of three established members of the international film community: Carlos Aguilar, Pascale Faure, and Marie Therese Guirgis. The Ellen Jury and Youth Jury were comprised of local and long-standing Aspen Film advocates, and area students, respectively.

The program will feature Best Animation winner “And Then the Bear,” Best Comedy winner “Postcards From the End of the World,” Best Documentary winner “A Youth,” Best Drama winner “Bablinga,” Best Short Short winner “Something to Remember,” Audience Award winner “Flower Punk,” Ellen Award winner “Bag,” Best Student Short winner “Heading South” and Youth Jury Award winner “The Manchador.”