At home in Aspen: ‘Spaceship Earth’ streaming premiere and virtual events

Aspen Film has partnered with the independent film distributor Neon to present the new film “Spaceship Earth” online beginning Friday, May 8.

The timely documentary tells the story of the experimental research facility Biosphere 2, in which scientists were quarantined. It premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize.

Neon has partnered with independent cinemas and nonprofits across the U.S. for the premiere, which will host a pre-taped conversation with director Matt Wolf that views can watch after streaming the film. They are also hosting four live virtual Q&As with Wolf and Biosphere 2 crewmembers Linda Leigh and Mark Nelson.

Tickets are $3.99. Once purchased, viewers have 72 hours to watch the film on Neon’s virtual platform.

More info at aspenfilm.org.