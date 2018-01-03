Aspen Film to host Grateful Dead documentary screening

Aspen Film will host a presentation of the Oscar-shortlisted new documentary about the Grateful Dead, "Long Strange Trip," on Jan. 10 at the Isis Theatre.

Directed by Emmy-winner Amir Bar-Lev and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, the five-act film runs a total of four hours and will be screened with a 20-minute intermission.

Bar-Lev's acclaimed film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, assembles candid interviews with the band, road crew, family members and notable Deadheads for first full-length documentary to explore the most influential musical group of its generation.

The screening is free for voting Academy members; tickets are $15 for Aspen Film members and $20 for the general public, available at the Isis box office and metrotheatres.com.

Aspen Film also announced Tuesday the Audience Choice winners for its Academy Screenings series, which featured 29 movies in the hunt for Oscars at local screenings from Dec. 19 to 30.

The awards, based on audience ballots, went to the Disney animated film "Coco" for Best Film and to the sports doping exposé documentary "Icarus" for Best Documentary. Runners-up were France's "BPM (Beats Per Minute)" and Turkey's "Kedi."

"In a season where the Oscar race still seems to be wide open, our goal at Aspen Film was to present some of the best cinematic experiences of 2017," Aspen Film executive director Susan Wrubel said in the announcement.