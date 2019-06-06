Aspen Film announces summer events

Aspen Film is partnering with a host of Aspen-area organizations to bring a variety of film programming to the community for its second “Summer of Cinema.” The summer events will be the lead-up to the 40th Anniversary of the organization and Aspen Film’s Filmfest from Sept. 23-29.

The lineup includes partnerships with the Aspen Music Festival and School, Metropolitan Theatres and the Aspen Art Museum along with a new “Movies Under the Stars” series presented in collaboration with The Collective at Snowmass Base Village and the return of the New Views documentary series with the Aspen Institute.

“We have a jam-packed summer of great cinema that definitely offers something for everyone,” Aspen film director Susan Wrubel said in an announcement. “From brand new releases to old classics, we hope our audiences enjoy the films as much as we enjoyed selecting these with our partner organizations.”

The New Views events will be announced at a later date. The rest of the lineup:

INDIE SHOWCASE @ THE ISIS THEATER

June 5, 7:30 p.m. “The Brink”

July 3, 7:30 p.m. “Late Night”

Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m. “Framing: John Delorean”

AN EVENING WITH WAYNE EWING @ THE ISIS

June 19, 5:00 p.m. Local filmmaker Wayne Ewing will screen the pilot episode of Ewing’s recent “Polo Es Mi Vida” series, followed by his 2008 documentary “Border Wall.” The two screenings will be followed by a conversation with Ewing.

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS @ SNOWMASSS BASE VILLAGE

Free screenings begin at dusk

June 11 “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

June 29 “Meatballs”

July 6 “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”

July 27 “The Great Outdoors”

August 3 “The Princess Bride”

FRIDAY ON THE MALL

Screening begins at dusk on Fanny Hill and is free to the public.

July 12 “Star Wars: A New Hope”

‘BEING AMERICAN’ AMERICANA SCREENINGS @ THE ISIS

July 29, 7:30 p.m. “West Side Story”

Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. “Oklahoma!”

Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. “Singin’ in the Rain”

Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m. “Nashville”

MOVIES AT THE MUSEUM @ ASPEN ART MUSEUM

Screenings are free and open to the public.

June 19, 7 p.m. “Maudie”

June 26, 8 p.m. “Black Orpheus”

July 26, 8 p.m. “Romeo + Juliet” (1996)

Aug. 21, 8 p.m. “Native Son”