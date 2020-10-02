Aspen Film and Aspen Institute hosting virtual screening of ‘Aggie’

The documentary “Aggie” will begin screening Friday in a virtual presentation as part of Aspen Film and the Aspen Institute’s New Views documentary series.

“Aggie” explores the nexus of art, race, and justice through the story of art collector and philanthropist Agnes “Aggie” Gund’s life.

Her daughter, Emmy-nominated filmmaker Catherine Gund, directs the film and focuses on her mother’s journey to give viewers an understanding of the power of art to transform consciousness and inspire social change. The film opens with Aggie selling Roy Lichetenstein’s “Masterpiece” for $165 million to start the Art for Justice Fund. The proceeds from one of the highest grossing artworks ever sold fuel a monumental effort to reform the American criminal justice system and end mass incarceration.

The film is available for streaming at aspenfilm.org for 48 hours beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. At a cost of $20, it also includes a panel discussion with filmmaker Catherine Gund, author and organizer Mahogany Browne and Aspen Institute Criminal Justice Reform Initiative director Douglas E. Wood.