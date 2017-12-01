Aspen Film Academy Screenings lineup announced

Aspen Film announced a 29-film lineup of awards-season hopefuls for the nonprofit's 26th Academy Screenings on Thursday.

Screenings will be held Dec. 19 to 30 at the Wheeler Opera House and Paepcke Auditorium, both in Aspen.

The series will open Dec. 19 with Craig Gillespie's highly anticipated "I, Tonya" at the Wheeler. It will close Dec. 30 at Paepcke with the "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," which won the top prize at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The lineup will also feature "Summer 1993," "Human Flow" and "The Beguiled" on Dec. 20; "Lady Bird," "Strong Island" and "Wind River" on Dec. 21; "The Florida Project," "Last Flag Flying" and "The Big Sick" on Dec. 22; "First They Killed My Father," "Icarus" and "Victoria and Abdul" on Dec. 23.

After a break for Christmas screenings resume Dec. 26 with "City of Ghosts," "Brad's Status" and "The Meyerowitz Stories."

"Thelma," "Wonderstruck" and "Mudbound" will play Dec. 27; "BPM," "The Breadwinner" and "The Post" on Dec. 28; "Dina" "Roman J. Israel, Esq" and "Get Out" on Dec. 29; "Kedi," "Coco" and "In the Fade" along with "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri" on Dec. 30.

Aspen Film is offering free admission for military veterans to "Last Flag Flying" and free admission to kids 13 and younger for "Coco."

The screenings began as an intimate and exclusive industry-only event, but have grown into an Aspen holiday tradition, bringing together film professionals, visitors and residents alike. Screenings are free for voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, British Academy of Film and Television Arts along with members of industry guilds. They're also open to the ticket-buying public.

"In a year filled with remarkable filmmaking achievements, it is both unusual and gratifying that there are not necessarily dominant frontrunners — in almost every category — in the race toward Oscar," said Academy Screenings programmer Jane Schoettle. "I feel this creates an exciting atmosphere for both our 'civilian' audience and Aspen's guild members, encouraging them to delve deeply into our programming and experience these contenders on the big screen."

The full program is online now at aspenfilm.org. Tickets will be available through the Wheeler Opera House box office: aspenshowtix.com or 970-920-5770 / 866-449-0464. General Admission tickets are available for $20, and $15 for Aspen Film Members. Voting guild and Academy members should contact Aspen Film directly at regna@aspen film.org or 970-925-6882.