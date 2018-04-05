Aspen Choral Society to perform ‘Catastrophe & Courage’ on valley tour

The Aspen Choral Society is on its annual spring tour of the Roaring Fork Valley, staging performances of "Catastrophe & Courage" from today through Sunday in Aspen, Snowmass and Glenwood Springs.

The chorus will perform today at the Snowmass Chapel, Friday at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs and Sunday at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen. All concerts will be held at 7 p.m.

Featuring challenging piano accompaniments and dramatic storytelling, the program will open with Robert Schumann's Piano Quintet in E-flat major featuring Kevin Kaukl on piano with string quartet composed of Julian Hallmark, Heidi Curatolo, Erin Gallacher and Sarah Graf.

The second half of the performance will be comprised of disaster-themed choral works including "The Wreck of the Hesperus," adapted from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's shipwreck poem and set to original music composed by Choral Society music director Paul Dankers.

The program also includes "Think on Me" with lyrics by Mary Queen of Scots and music by James Mulholland, and Hugo Wolf's musical interpretation of Eduard Morike's story of a raging fire and the man who warned of it "Der Feuerreiter."

The concert closes with a selection from Leonard Bernstein's operetta, "Candide," based on the Voltaire story.

Tickets are $15 in advance, available at the Wheeler box office and aspenshowtix.com; $20 at the door. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. More information is available at aspenchoralsociety.org.