Aspen Chapel Gallery to open new ceramic show

The Aspen Chapel Gallery will open the new exhibition "Unbridled" on Wednesday, April 11. The show will highlight contemporary clay works by local artists including Mary Ballou, Michael Bonds, Suzanne Clarke, Dehmie Dehmlow, Lori Dresner, Lisa Grace, Tammie Lane, Frank McGuirk, Terry Shepherd and Cari Shurman.

"These artists creating in clay are bringing a diverse variety of work to this show," said guest curator Molly Peacock. "I am looking forward to seeing 50 ceramics altogether which will give the gallery a fresh look."

"Unbridled" marks the 203rd show in the gallery, which will host an opening reception with artists on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibition runs through May 23.