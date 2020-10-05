Aspen Chapel Gallery to open new 10-artist exhibition
The Aspen Chapel Gallery will unveil an indoor/outdoor art exhibition Wednesday as it hosts a socially distanced opening reception.
The 10-artist show of mixed-media work — titled “!!ART!!” — will open with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. with COVID-19 protocols in place and a limited number of visitors in the gallery space. Artwork also will be displayed in the covered outdoor corridors of the building. The gallery also is open to visitors daily from 1 to 5 p.m.
The exhibition will benefit the Carbondale-based equine therapy nonprofit Windwalkers, which will receive 10% of proceeds from the show.
Participating artists are DeDe Brinkman, Sally Cole, Nicole Gogolak, Bill Gruenberg, Kathy Honea, Brenda Manes, Summers Moore, Lisa Pendrys, Marina Romanov and Lisa Singer.
“This is an intriguing and delightful show with a wide variety of mediums by 10 valley artists,” said gallery co-director Tom Ward. “Please stop by for our safe opening and greet the artists and learn more about Windwalkers.”
More info at aspenchapelgallery.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User