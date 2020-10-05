Aspen Chapel Gallery to open new 10-artist exhibition

The Aspen Chapel Gallery will unveil an indoor/outdoor art exhibition Wednesday as it hosts a socially distanced opening reception.

The 10-artist show of mixed-media work — titled “!!ART!!” — will open with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. with COVID-19 protocols in place and a limited number of visitors in the gallery space. Artwork also will be displayed in the covered outdoor corridors of the building. The gallery also is open to visitors daily from 1 to 5 p.m.

The exhibition will benefit the Carbondale-based equine therapy nonprofit Windwalkers, which will receive 10% of proceeds from the show.

Participating artists are DeDe Brinkman, Sally Cole, Nicole Gogolak, Bill Gruenberg, Kathy Honea, Brenda Manes, Summers Moore, Lisa Pendrys, Marina Romanov and Lisa Singer.

“This is an intriguing and delightful show with a wide variety of mediums by 10 valley artists,” said gallery co-director Tom Ward. “Please stop by for our safe opening and greet the artists and learn more about Windwalkers.”

More info at aspenchapelgallery.org.