Aspen Chapel Gallery to open high school show

The Aspen Chapel Gallery will open tonight an exhibition of artwork by students at seven Roaring Fork Valley high schools.

Titled "7 X 7," the show will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m., and the show will run though Feb. 18.

The 49 participating high school art students are from Aspen High School, Basalt High School, Bridges High School, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Glenwood Springs High School, Roaring Fork High School and Yampa Mountain High School. The art includes drawing, painting, photography, graphite and colored pencil. The works were chosen by local art teachers.

Gallery curators Jocelyn Audette, Kathy Honea, Summers Moore, Molly Peacock and co-director Michael Bonds put the show together.

"The idea behind the exhibition was to see the art being created by the valley's high school students," gallery co-director Tom Ward said.