Aspen Chapel Gallery to open high school show
January 10, 2018
The Aspen Chapel Gallery will open tonight an exhibition of artwork by students at seven Roaring Fork Valley high schools.
Titled "7 X 7," the show will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m., and the show will run though Feb. 18.
The 49 participating high school art students are from Aspen High School, Basalt High School, Bridges High School, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Glenwood Springs High School, Roaring Fork High School and Yampa Mountain High School. The art includes drawing, painting, photography, graphite and colored pencil. The works were chosen by local art teachers.
Gallery curators Jocelyn Audette, Kathy Honea, Summers Moore, Molly Peacock and co-director Michael Bonds put the show together.
"The idea behind the exhibition was to see the art being created by the valley's high school students," gallery co-director Tom Ward said.
Trending In: Entertainment
- With Jed Bernstein at the helm, Theatre Aspen begins ‘new era’
- Theatre Aspen adds ‘Godspell’ to summer lineup
- Funk group Here Come the Mummies takes Belly Up Aspen
- ‘The Ninth Hour’ author Alice McDermott opens Winter Words author series in Aspen
- Nick Swardson on ‘Typical Rick’ and playing two nights at Belly Up Aspen
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen homeowner sentenced to 200 months in prison for predatory lending scheme
- Aspen homeowner sentenced to 200 months in prison for predatory lending scheme
- Winter storm warning set for Aspen, western mountains starting late Tuesday
- Glenn K. Beaton: Aspen oozes hate while Pence celebrates Christmas
- Mother details delicate resolution of Basalt manhunt in 2017