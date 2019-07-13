Aspen Chapel Gallery to open Bauhaus-inspired show

The Aspen Chapel and the Aspen Historical Society are partnering to present the art exhibition “New Landscapes in the Bauhaus Tradition,” opening Wednesday at the Chapel Gallery.

The gallery will host a reception for the artists from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The show will run through Aug. 25.

Participating artists include: Jocelyn Audette, Kathleen Bird, Staci Dickerson, Marcia Fusaro, Doug Graybeal, Sandy Johnson, Mike Otte, Kelly Peters, Michael Raaum and Lisa Singer. All 10 will be on-hand for a July 24 discussion of the Bauhaus and Herbert Bayer’s influence. Moderated by David Floria, the panel begins at 5:30 p.m.

“The influence of the Bauhaus on Aspen became the starting point for my conception of this show,” curator Jocelyn Audette said in the exhibition announcement. “I wanted to see how current artists might let the Bauhaus, particularly, Herbert Bayer’s sense of design and use of color, influence the art they are creating today. I am looking forward to seeing their work all together in the gallery.”

The exhibition of new work complements the ongoing show at the Aspen Historical Society, “bayer & bauhaus: how design changed aspen.”