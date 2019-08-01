Aspen Chapel Gallery seeking valley artists for juried show

The Aspen Chapel Gallery’s second 4 Rivers Biennial Exhibition, a juried show, is seeking Roaring Fork Valley artists to submit work for consideration.

The jurors are Dick Carter and Teresa Booth Brown. There will be a $250 Judges award and a People Choice Award.

To pick up an entry form, go to the Aspen Chapel office weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. After Aug. 8, you can contact Michael Bonds at studiomb@sopris.net. Submissions deadline is Aug. 23.

The biennial opens Oct. 16 and will be presented in partnership with Response, which provides help for domestic violence and sexual abuse.