Aspen Chapel Gallery partners with River Bridge on art show

The Aspen Chapel Gallery will open a 13-artist exhibition on Wednesday, April 20. Titled "Flower," he show is a partnership with River Bridge Regional Center, which provides services to child abuse victims, their families, and the community in a supportive environment through a child-centered approach

The gallery will host a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The show is up through April 7.

"When I came up with the name 'Flower' it wasn't in the literal sense, more the idea of 'to flower,"" curator David Warner said in an announcement. "The show I believe will be a mix of expected flower images and some that push the limits of both the theme and the form art can take. I wanted to partner with River Bridge because I feel that the work they do helps children and families to open up, 'to flower.'"

The exhibition includes works by Kelly Alford, Tim Brown, Curt Carpenter, David Floria, Shelly Franklin, Mike Lindsay, Carol Loewenstern, Glenn Rappaport, Jill Sabella. Mindy Vernon, David Warner, Greg Watts, and Brad Zeigel

It is sponsored by O2 Aspen, and Donna and Tom Ward. A percentage of the sales will be donated to River Bridge.