Aspen Chapel Gallery hosts ‘Unbridled’ artist talk
April 30, 2018
Ten participating artists will discuss their art in the current Aspen Chapel Gallery show, "Unbridled," at the gallery Wednesday.
The exhibition highlights contemporary works in clay by local artists. The talk will be led by gallerist David Floria.
"This show of ceramics features 10 artists creating such varied works," said Chapel Gallery co-director Tom Ward. "I'm looking forward to hearing what they will share about their creative process."
The talk will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. "Unbridled," curated by Molly Peacock, runs through May 23.
