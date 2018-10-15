Aspen Chapel Gallery going to the dogs

The Aspen Chapel Gallery has teamed with the Aspen Animal Shelter for a new photo exhibition focused on dogs and pets.

Titled "Man's Best Friend," the show will open Wednesday with an artists' reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

It includes work by Dan Bayer, Ted Bristol, Annie Hosier, Klaus Kocher, Heather Lafferty, Brenda ManesBland Nesbit, Bryna Patterson, Karen Sanders and Summers Moore, who also curated the show.

"It has been so fun to find photographers who like to take photos of pets — theirs and others'," Moore said in an announcement. "There are a wide variety of styles, and lots of humorous shots."

A percentage of art sales will be donated to the Aspen Animal Shelter. The collaborative show was underwritten by Ellen Roeser and an anonymous sponsor.

The show runs through Nov. 25.