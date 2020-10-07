Aspen Center for Environmental Studies will host virtual Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival is moving online for 2020, with programs premiering online Thursday, Oct. 8.

The festival, traditionally held at the Wheeler Opera House, had been scheduled for March 17. It was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The popular festival has sold out in each of the past five years. Hosted by the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES), it consists of a collection of short films that inspire and motivate audiences to take action and become part of the solution to a wide range of conservation and climate issues.

The virtual event will feature a curated lineup of 12 short films, focusing on topics that range from a community-owned African elephant sanctuary, to the intersection of ocean plastics and sculpture, to exploring the power of indigenous cultural traditions to heal from trauma. Additional films include the story of a Rwandan park ranger who uncovers the origins of his conservation values and history of an ecosystem that survived one of Rwanda’s darkest periods, as well as the film “Who’s Your Farmer?” which tells the story of farming in Alabama through the eyes of local farmers across the state who care deeply about the land, the water and the people they feed.

Proceeds benefit ACES’ Tomorrow’s Voices program in honor of educator Willard Clapper, who co-founded the program with fellow educator A.O. Forbes in 2000. Tomorrow’s Voices is a college-level class dedicated to cultivating responsible citizenship and ethical leadership for Roaring Fork Valley high school students. This course teaches environmental and social justice, critical thinking skills, community activism, and environmental advocacy.

Thursday’s screening begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12. Registration and more info online at aspennature.org.