Aspen Art Museum announces seven lectures by artists and experts this summer
May 15, 2018
The Aspen Art Museum will host seven public lectures this summer by artists and experts, the museum announced Monday. The lineup includes 2018 Aspen Award for Art recipient Rashid Johnson and acclaimed curator Hans Ulrich Obrist.
The series will open July 2 with art and design innovators The Haas Brothers, followed by Hugo Boss Prize winner Anicka Yi on July 20. Buddhist scholar Geshe Lobsang Tenzin will give a talk July 22 providing context for the museum's annual Mandala Sand Painting Event (July 18 to 22).
Museum director Heidi Zuckerman will discuss her new book, "Conversations with Artists," with Obrist on July 26. Obrist is artistic director of Serpentine Galleries in London and author of "Lives of the Artists, Lives of the Architects."
Mexico City-based sculptor Abraham Cruzvillegas speaks July 29, followed by Johnson — the multidisciplinary artist and Aspen Award for Art honoree — on Aug. 2. Johnson is scheduled to bring a solo exhibition of his work to the museum in July 2019.
Painter Jacqueline Humphries will close the series Aug. 16.
All artist talks are free and open to the public. They will begin at 5 p.m. except for the July 22 mandala lecture at 1:30 p.m.
More info is at http://www.aspenart museum.org.
