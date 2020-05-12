Aspen Art Museum fellows to give online presentations

The Aspen Art Museum’s 2020 Artist Fellows (from left to right) Lauren Peterson, Marilyn Lowey, Teal Roberts Wilson and Curt Carpenter.

Courtesy photo

REGISTRATION REQUIRED Online program attendees must RSVP for the 2020 AAM Artist Fellowship presentations via email at education@aspenartmuseum.org.

The second year of the Aspen Art Museum’s Artist Fellowship program will conclude with four online project presentations by 2019–20 fellows Curt Carpenter, Marilyn Lowey, Lauren Peterson and Teal Roberts Wilson at 5 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Each AAM fellow will present individual work and discuss their nine-month fellowship experience.

The inaugural class of fellows drew a standing-room-only crowd to the museum for their presentations in May 2019. Due to public health restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, that kind of gathering won’t be possible. So these four locally based artists will share their work through the interactive Zoom event.

With four awards given annually, the AAM Artist Fellowship provides recognition, support and mentored professional development for artists working in any medium that live within a 100-mile radius of the AAM. Fellows are given the opportunity to expand their studio practice through the use of the museum and its programmatic resources. They meet once a month to have studio visits with the fellowship group and to interact with visiting artists, curators and museum staff. Each AAM Artist Fellow receives a $1,000 honorarium to help realize their project.

Curt Carpenter, a graphic designer based in Aspen since 1979, will present “A Quiet Walk by the Roaring Fork,” a video showing the process of making preparatory drawings, carving a woodcut block, and pulling prints.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Marilyn Lowey, an installation artist, will present “West Wing Patterns of Power,” which recontextualizes the iconic location of the Oval Office to explore the boundaries between sculpture and theatricality, and materiality and immateriality.

Lauren Peterson, an interdisciplinary artist who works with found objects and textiles, will discuss the process of developing the project “You’re invited, I don’t care if you’re there,” intended as a live-participatory event, and how her plans were adapted to accommodate the altered mode of presentation and recent life changes.

Teal Roberts Wilson, the artist and co-founder of Straight Line Studio in Snowmass Village, will share her use of multiple ink-based drawing techniques to portray the horse as a subject in her project “Drawing Horses.”