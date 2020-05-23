Aspen Art Museum extends Rose Wylie exhibition through autumn

The Aspen Art Museum will keep its exhibition of work by British artist Rose Wylie on view through the fall, new museum director Nicola Lees announced in a letter to supporters this week.

“To give this important exhibition proper time for viewing and enjoyment upon reopening, we are happy to announce that it has been extended and will close this fall,” Lees wrote in her first director’s letter since taking the post April 1.

Titled “where i am and was,” the show is the first major U.S. retrospective of Wylie’s work. It has been unseen by the public, as it was installed during the public health closure of the museum due to the novel coronavirus. It had been scheduled to run March 20 through July 5. It will now hang until at least Sept. 30, a museum spokesperson said.

The museum is expected to announce in early June its plans for reopening, as public health orders allow. In the meantime, it is hosting a number of online offerings about Wylie and her work, including selections from the show, a catalog excerpt, documentary film and podcast.

Lees was unable to move to Aspen in March as planned due to the public health crisis. She is now in New York and is expected to begin work on-site in June, according to a museum spokesperson.

“Though turbulent and unprecedented in so many ways, this time of closure has been a reflective moment for us at the Aspen Art Museum and, indeed, for all museums around the world,” Lees wrote. “As we chart a course in the coming months, we remain committed to the view that artists and their work are not only a measure of, but also a guide to, the future and our world.”